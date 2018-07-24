What I wrote 5 years back, how’s that important? asks Chandan Mitra on remarks against TMC

Chandan Mitra is the Editor and Managing Director of The Pioneer. (Express file photo/Kevin D’Souza) Chandan Mitra is the Editor and Managing Director of The Pioneer. (Express file photo/Kevin D’Souza)

Former BJP lawmaker Chandan Mitra, who joined the Trinamool Congress Saturday, said the party has no reason to feel threatened in West Bengal as its popularity is unmatched. In a statement to ANI, Mitra was quoted as saying: “I don’t think TMC has any reason to feel threatened in West Bengal, its popularity is unmatched. BJP is now number 2 but a very distant number 2, that’s also because of the collapse of CPM.”

When asked about his earlier tweets against TMC as a BJP lawmaker, Mitra said it’s an attempt by trolls to embarrass him and that everyone has the right to change his mind. “What I wrote 5-6 years ago, how is that important? These are just attempts by trolls to embarrass me. Yes I did make certain remarks as I was a candidate and a senior BJP leader in Bengal, but everyone has right to change his mind,” Mitra was quoted as saying by ANI. Also Read: Former BJP MP Chandan Mitra, five others join TMC

Back in April 2014, likely during the Lok Sabha elections, Mitra had tweeted these:

To stop the reign of terror of TMC hooligans the EC should immediately deploy Central Paramilitary forces in southern West Bengal. — Dr. Chandan Mitra (@DrChandanMitra) April 12, 2014

TMC has rigged polls totally in Dhaniakhali segment of Hooghly Lok Sabha seat. — Dr. Chandan Mitra (@DrChandanMitra) April 30, 2014

Submitted detailed complaint of rigging by TMC to Hooghly Returning Officer seeking re poll in entire Dhaniakhali assembly segment — Dr. Chandan Mitra (@DrChandanMitra) April 30, 2014

Mitra, along with former CPM Lok Sabha member Moinul Hasan and four West Bengal Congress MLAs Saturday joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of party chief Mamata Banerjee.

