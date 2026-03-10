‘What I saw in the bedroom… I cannot explain’: Kerala minister Ganesh Kumar’s wife alleges infidelity, he calls it election stunt

In a controversy that has hit Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar’s wife, Bindu Menon, accused him on Monday of infidelity, claiming that she caught him “red-handed” with another woman at their house last Saturday and alleging that the minister’s aides manhandled her and stopped police from going into the house after she had called them.

Menon told the media that there had been issues in their married life ever since their wedding in 2014.

“For the last two months, I had been away and he blocked my number… I decided there should be a closure to this and, accordingly, I went to his house at Valakam (in Kollam)… What I saw in the bedroom… I cannot explain. I saw things that should not have happened. I had taken photos, but his driver tried to stop me. I called the police on the advice of Sreelekha (former DGP R Sreelekha, who is now a BJP councillor in Thiruvananthapuram, is a relative of Menon’s). When police came, Ganesh’s aides did not allow them inside the house and they took away the woman,” Menon claimed.