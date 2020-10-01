What happened in UP won’t be tolerated in Maharashtra: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.(File)

A day after the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said such incidents will not be tolerated in Maharashtra.

“What happened in Uttar Pradesh will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. Stern action should be taken against those indulging in the crimes against women,” Thackeray said, adding that a message should be sent out so that nobody could dare to commit such crime against women in the state.

He was speaking at the virtual inauguration of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai and Virar police commissionerate on Thursday. The CM added that police should crack down on hooligans and there should be fear about police among those indulging in such acts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd