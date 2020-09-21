What happened in Rajya Sabha shameful, says Rajnath

Parliament LIVE updates: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the Rajya Sabha on the border tensions between India and China border (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Following the Opposition’s uproar in Parliament on Sunday accusing the Centre of being “anti-farmer” for its move to push contentious farm Bills, the government and the ruling BJP asserted that the Bills would “increase the income of farmers and free them from the clutches of middlemen”.

The government also reiterated that Minimum Support Price (MSP) and APMC yards would remain in place.(Follow Parliament LIVE UPDATES here)

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a press conference, along with six of his Cabinet colleagues, to reassure farmers, BJP president J P Nadda criticised the Congress and other

Opposition parties and said the new legislation would “double farmers’ incomes”.

Condemning the stir , Singh said, “What happened in the Rajya Sabha today (Sunday) is unfortunate, saddening and shameful.” He added, “Opposition is trying to mislead farmers and there is a misinformation campaign which is not a good sign of healthy democracy.”

Earlier, BJP chief Nadda said: “The MSP was offered to farmers before, is in force now and will remain in force. Procurement will continue. These pieces of legislation will play a crucial role in fulfilling PM Modi’s vision to double farmers’ incomes…”

He hit out at the Congress saying “It neither had the time, nor the will, to help farmers. Misleading farmers and the poor is an age-old habit of the Congress. Farmers are aware of its duplicity and will not be swayed…”

