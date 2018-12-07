What Exit Polls predict: TRS control in Telangana, Congress win in Rajasthan

The exit polls for the five states that went to polls recently predict a neck-and-neck fight between the two mainstream parties- the Congress and the BJP- in the ruling party’s heartland Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, while the former is likely to beat the incumbent BJP in Rajasthan.

Advertising

The state assembly elections in five states- Telangana, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, is being seen as a blueprint for next year’s crucial general elections that will reveal whether the BJP-led NDA will get a second consecutive term at the Centre. Also significant is the proposed grand alliance of opposition parties to dethrone the ruling BJP.In Telangana, the Congress and the TDP, a former ally of the BJP, joined hands for the first time. The exit polls, however, do not predict a fruitful result of the unlikely alliance. The incumbent TRS, led by K. Chandrashekhar Rao, the first Chief Minister of the state since its bifurcation with the Andhra Pradesh in 2014, is likely to retain power.

If exit polls are anything to go by, Mizoram will witness a hung Assembly, as no party appears to have won majority.