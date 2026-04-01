‘What do they think of themselves’: Bureaucrats missing from J&K Assembly, MLAs join forces in outrage

BJP's Sham Lal Sharma, referring to the rulebook governing the conduct of business in the Legislative Assembly, said it mandates the presence of the administrative secretaries of the departments whose questions are to be taken up by members.

Legislators from both the treasury and opposition benches expressed concern over the absence of bureaucrats during question hour in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The issue was first raised by National Conference MLA Nazir Gurezi, who pointed towards the officers’ gallery and said that bureaucrats were taking the House lightly.

“You look towards the gallery, this House is being taken lightly,” he said, adding, “I have been a member of this House for 22 years, and this gallery used to be packed.” Earlier, the Chief Secretary and Commissioner Secretaries used to remain present, taking note of the points concerning their respective departments that were raised in the House, he said.