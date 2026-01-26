More conciliatory than confrontational, what did J&K Deputy CM’s Republic Day speech focus on?

Unlike the fiery Independence Day speech by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah just months ago, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Monday delivered a Republic Day address that was more conciliatory in its approach.

Choudhary’s 32-minute speech focused on the development work Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed, and the setback its tourism industry suffered from the Pahalgam attack. He appreciated the efforts made by security forces to “counter terrorism” and talked about the “wounds caused by Pakistan” to the locals.

“Jammu and Kashmir has moved way ahead on the path of development,” Choudhary said, listing his government’s achievements in sectors such as health, education and skill development. “We have a vision that Jammu and Kashmir will become the skill capital of North India.”

Unlike Omar, who had highlighted the delay in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Choudhary’s speech did little to antagonise the Centre or the Lok Bhawan.

When he was asked a question at a separate function during the day, he said, “As far as statehood is concerned, Prime Minister sahib and Home Minister sahib have promised it on the floor of the House not only to the people of Jammu and Kashmir but to the people of India. They have promised it before the country’s highest court. We hope that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister will fulfil their promises… and statehood will be returned to Jammu and Kashmir.”

In his Republic Day speech, Choudhary urged people for some understanding: “I know you face a lot of difficulties, and you want our government to solve your issues. You, too, will have to understand our limitations. But I still assure you that our government will soon resolve your issues.”

He also made a fervent appeal to tourists to visit the Valley, emphasising that it is safe. “O’ the people of the world, come to my home, give radiance to its valleys,” he said, addressing a large crowd at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium.

Story continues below this ad

Against the backdrop of demands for a separate state for Jammu, Choudhary called for brotherhood among the different regions and religions of Jammu and Kashmir. “I appeal to you to keep this brotherhood intact. Only then can we continue to move on the path of development. No doubt, there are forces that want to break this brotherhood, who want to separate the Hindu from the Muslim and the Sikh from the Christian. But we are proud that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have not let them break the brotherhood.”

Meanwhile, in her Republic Day message, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said the nation’s institutions have been “weaponised to undermine the idea of India”.

“Republic Day must be more than parades and speeches. August 15, 1947, gave us freedom from colonial rule, but January 26, 1950, gave us the constitutional right to live that freedom with dignity, guaranteeing freedom of speech and religion, and above all, the power to vote,” she said. “Our Constitution created strong institutions to protect these values. Today, many of these institutions have been weaponised to undermine the very idea of India.”