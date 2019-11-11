What did Capt, Pak PM discuss during bus ride together? — Cricket & a family connection

Kartarpur Corridor was the focal point of the dialogue between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh when they met on Saturday at the end of the historic journey led by the latter through the iconic corridor. But there were other, equally interesting, subjects of common interest they discovered and talked about during the short bus ride from the Pakistani side of the Zero Line to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara — cricket and a family connection.

Amarinder told Imran that his uncle Jahangir Khan (who was married to Imran’s maternal aunt, Mubarak, and was a cricketer during the British Raj era) had played for Patiala, along with Mohd Nisar, Lala Amarnath, fast-bowler Amar Singh and the two Ali batsmen (Wazir Ali and Amir Ali). These seven players were part of the team captained by his (Amarinder’s) father Maharaja Yadvinder Singh in 1934-35 for India and for Patiala.

The Pakistani PM and foreign minister had received Amarinder and his delegation at Zero Point. The Punjab CM hoped that the journey through Kartarpur Corridor, which culminated for him in the “realisation of a cherished dream”, would continue in the future to build a stronger connect between the two countries, “one that is as powerful as cricket, which he hoped the two sides will try to play in the true spirit of the sport in future”.