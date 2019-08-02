What compulsion behind changing currency notes, Bombay High Court asks RBI

THE BOMBAY High Court on Thursday directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to file an affidavit stating reasons behind changing the features and size of currency notes from time to time.

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N M Jamdar was hearing a petition filed by the National Association of the Blind (NAB), seeking directions to include distinctive features in new coins and notes for easier identification by the visually impaired.

Chief Justice Nandrajog asked the counsel appearing for RBI why was there a complusion to change the notes. “You (government) keep saying it is because of fake currency. I doubt that reason. Demonetisation showed that it was a myth that Rs 10,000 crore were taken away by Pakistan,” he said.

“What is the compulsion of RBI to change features of notes from time to time? What is the compulsion of RBI to change the size of the notes,” the court asked while directing the RBI to file an affidavit.

In the previous hearing, RBI had told court that a committee of experts was set up to explore the possibilities of developing a device to aid the visually impaired in identifying bank notes. The committee has recommended a mobile-based application, which will identify the notes and inform the person orally.