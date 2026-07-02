‘What changed in the last six months’, BJP asks Mann as Punjab implements rural job scheme

Terming it “the biggest U-Turn” in the history of democratic governance, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday took on the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab following its decision to finally go ahead with the implementation of the Centre’s VB-G RAM G employment guarantee scheme.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, referring to the Bhagwant Mann government’s decision to convene a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to pass a resolution against the implementation of the scheme in Punjab in December last year, alleged that change in stance has come amid the state’s “deteriorating” financial condition and “mounting” debt.

“It is the biggest U-turn in democratic governance. On December 30, 2025, Bhagwant Mann ji’s government convened a special session of the state Assembly. During that session, they said that the central scheme VB-G RAM G, which offered 125 days of employment, was anti-Dalit, anti-labourer, anti-farmer, and anti-woman, and demanded that this ‘black law’ should be rolled back,” he said.