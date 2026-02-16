What are ‘hornbill restaurants’? Behind Chhattisgarh’s plan to make tiger reserve a haven for rare bird

Since 2023, five dedicated teams of hornbill trackers have been trained in operating point-and-shoot cameras, leveraging their traditional ecological knowledge to identify hornbill habitats and monitor nests.

In an effort to provide a permanent haven for the rare Malabar Pied Hornbill and to promote natural forest expansion, the Chhattisgarh Forest Department has started the process of establishing six of what it calls “hornbill restaurants” in the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve (USTR) in Gariaband district.

The Malabar Pied Hornbill (Anthracoceros coronatus), primarily found in the Western Ghats, was first documented in USTR in 2017. By 2023, sightings increased to one or two per month, and now, one or two are seen every week. The bird stands 2 to 2.5 feet tall, has a large beak and vibrant plumage.

Traditionally associated with the moist forests of the Western Ghats, their population has been increasing in USTR — a reserve where 60% of the area is mountainous with elevations as high as 1,000 metres and a climate similar to the Ghats. The hornbill’s natural predators include leopards, snakes, and the Indian Shaheen Falcon, which has recently seen an increase in population at the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve.