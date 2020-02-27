What action will be taken if identity of rape victim is out on social media: Bombay HC

In the plea, the petitioners pointed out that in the recent Hyderabad rape and murder case, the victim’s name and photograph were widely published across Twitter and other platforms. In the plea, the petitioners pointed out that in the recent Hyderabad rape and murder case, the victim’s name and photograph were widely published across Twitter and other platforms.

THE BOMBAY High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to inform what action it will take in cases where identity of rape victims is revealed on social media and to inform its stand on such cases.

A division bench of Justice Ranjit V More and Justice Surendra P Tavade was hearing a PIL filed by a victim, seeking directions for expeditious disposal of rape cases and for protection of the identity of victims online and in the media.

The bench said revealing names of rape victims was a cognizable offence under Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code, with imprisonment of up to two years, and the state should come up with a stand during the next hearing.

In the plea, the petitioners pointed out that in the recent Hyderabad rape and murder case, the victim’s name and photograph were widely published across Twitter and other platforms.

It was argued that although several media platforms breached the obligation to protect identity of victims, the government has not acted against them. The lawyer for the petitioner said the content is still available online.

