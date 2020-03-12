‘What about us?’: Lok Sabha members eye Khadi wrist watches

It all started when Gadkari mentioned that such a watch has been given to Speaker Om Birla and his wife. It all started when Gadkari mentioned that such a watch has been given to Speaker Om Birla and his wife.

Members in Lok Sabha shared some lighter moments on Thursday over Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s mention of Khadi wrist watches, with some of them wondering when they will get such watches.

It all started when Gadkari mentioned that such a watch has been given to Speaker Om Birla and his wife.

While replying to a query related to the MSME Ministry, Gadkari said the Speaker was signalling something to him and then went on to talk about wrist watches.

When the minister mentioned that such watches have been given to the Speaker, DMK leader T R Baalu and some other members were heard asking, “what about members?”.

They were apparently asking when they would be getting such watches.

Gadkari, who is helming the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) Ministry, said the watches have been made by women and one piece costs Rs 5,000.

“I will try to give it (wrist watch) on concession rate… it is (now) out of the market,” Gadkari told members and many of them were seen smiling.

The watch sports a silver dial displaying the Charkha with the hand woven signature fabric in the background and on the straps.

The Khadi wrist watches have been manufactured as part of a joint initiative by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission and Titan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.