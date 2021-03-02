Wesy Bengal Assembly elections: TMC list may have 100 new faces

In its list of candidates for the Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress may axe several MLAs, including many ministers, or change their constituency, sources said on Monday.

Nearly 100 of the 294 constituencies, including those of the 19 MLAs who switched to the BJP, may see fresh TMC faces, sources said.

Since 2011, Chief Minister and TMC chief Banerjee has announced her party’s list of candidates in advance. But this time, the party has decided to announce candidates phase-wise.

“The party leadership fears last-minute defections of many MLAs… and will announce candidates after BJP,” said a senior TMC leader. The party, he said, was planning to nominate more youths, women, and leaders with clean image as well as eminent personalities.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the party’s 12-member election committee at her residence in Kalighat in the afternoon.