Friday, June 24, 2022
Western Railways to extend summer special trains to Rajasthan

The weekly summer train running from Bandra Terminus to Jaipur has been extended till July 28 and the one running between Bandra Terminus and Ajmer has been extended to August 1.

By: Info Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2022 12:38:06 pm
Western Railway, on Friday, June 24 , announced the extension of trips of Summer special trains that run between Bandra Terminus and Jaipur, and Bandra Terminus and Ajmer. (Representational)

Western Railway Friday announced the extension of trips of summer special trains that run between Bandra Terminus – Jaipur, and Bandra Terminus – Ajmer. In a tweet, the railway division said the extension has been made for the convenience of passengers. 

The weekly summer train running from Bandra Terminus to Jaipur (train number 09724),  which was notified up to Thursday, June 30 has been extended till July 28. The one from Jaipur to Bandra Terminus (train number: 09723) was notified up to Wednesday, June 29. It has been extended till July 27. 

Train number 09622 running between Bandra Terminus and Ajmer (train number 09622), was notified up to Monday, June 27, but has been extended up to August 1. The one running from Ajmer to Bandra Terminus (train number: 09621), was notified up to Sunday, June 26. It has now been extended to July 31. 

The bookings for the extended trips of train numbers 09724 and 09622 will open from Friday, June 24. Passengers can book the tickets at the IRCTC website and PRS counters. The above extended trains will run on a special fare. 

