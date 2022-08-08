To cater to ‘Rakshabandhan’ rush, Western Railway announces special trains

To cater to the rush of passengers during ‘Rakshabandhan’, the Western Railway has announced six special trains.

According to a press release, the Bandra-Bhavnagar terminus superfast special train (09207) will run on August 13 from the Bandra terminus at 7:25 pm and reach Bhavnagar at 9:25 am on the next day. For the return journey, the train (09208) will depart from Bhavnagar terminus on August 14 at 2:50 pm and reach Bandra at 6 am of the following day.

The stations en route are Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Viramgam, Surendranagar Gate, Batod and Dhola.

Bhavnagar-Bandra terminus superfast special train (09208) will again commence on September 1 at 2:50 pm from Bhavnagar and reach Bandra at 6 am. For the return journey, the train (09207) will leave Bandra at 9:15 am and arrive in Bhavnagar at 11:45 pm. Mumbai Central-Okha special (09097) will run on August 12 from Mumbai Central at 11:05 am and reach Okha at 0335 am on the next day. The train (09098) will again depart from Okha at 10:00 am on August 15 and arrive at Mumbai Central at 0435 am on the following day.

The trains will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Hapa, Jamnagar and Dwarka stations. Bandra terminus-Indore superfast special (09191) will commence on August 10 depart from Bandra at 2:40 pm and reach Indore at 4:40 am of the next day.

In the return direction, the train (09192) will depart from Indore on August 11 at 9:40 pm and reach Bandra at 1:10 pm the following day. The stations en route are Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain and Dewas.

Bandra terminus-Indore Superfast Special (09069) will run on August 12 from Bandra at 02:50 pm and reach Indore at 4:40 am on the next day. Similarly in the reverse direction, the train (09070) will leave Indore at 9 pm on August 13 and reach Bandra at 11:55 am on August 14.

The stations en route are Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain and Dewas.

Mumbai central-Jaipur special (09183) will depart from Mumbai Central at 10:50 pm on August 10 and will reach Jaipur at 06:30 am of the next day. Similarly, the train (09184) will leave Jaipur at 7:35 pm on August 11 and reach Borivali at 12:30 pm on August 12.

The train will halt at Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Durgapur stations in both directions.

Mumbai Central-Okha special (09097), Okha-Mumbai Central special (09098), Bandra terminus-Indore superfast special (09191), Indore superfast special-Bandra terminus (09192), Mumbai central-Jaipur special (09183) and Jaipur special-Mumbai central (09184) will commence from August 8.

For the Bandra-Bhavnagar terminus superfast special train (09207) and Bhavnagar terminus-Bandra superfast special train (09208), the booking will open from August 9.

As per the official information, booking can be made through online or offline mode while for any other information, customers can visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.