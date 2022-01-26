Western Naval Command holds integrated maritime exercise with other armed forces

Taking the integration of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force a step further, and to test the operational preparedness, the Western Naval Command conducted a joint maritime exercise with the other two forces and the Coast Guard for 20 days.

The exercise, named Paschim Lehar (Western Wave), concluded on Tuesday. “A variety of weapon firings in a realistic tactical scenario, besides validation of operational missions and tasks under varying settings, were undertaken during the exercise,” the Navy said.

The Navy added in a statement on Wednesday that the “joint maritime exercise” was conducted by the Indian Navy off the West Coast “under the aegis of” Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, the Western Navy Commander.

“The exercise was conducted over a duration of 20 days with an objective to validate operational plans of the Western Naval Command and enhance Inter-Service synergy among the Indian Navy, IAF, Indian Army and Coast Guard,” the statement read.

The “intra-theatre exercise” involved “mobilisation and participation of over 40 ships and submarines” of the Navy. While the Air Force deployed Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar maritime strike aircraft, flight refuelling aircraft and its Airborne Warning And Control System, the Navy also used its maritime reconnaissance aircraft P8i, Dorniers, IL 38 SD, unmanned aerial systems and MiG 29K strike aircraft.

The statement mentioned that various elements of the Indian Army, including Air Defence batteries were mobilised for the exercise, besides several vessels of the Coast Guard. “The exercise provided all participating forces an opportunity to operate together under realistic conditions, responding to contemporary maritime challenges, across the areas of the Command’s responsibility,” the statement informed