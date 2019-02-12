Rain, hailstorm likely to make a comeback this week

Temperatures are likely to dip further later this week, with an active Western Disturbance hitting the western Himalayan region from February 13-16 that is likely to bring hailstorm and rain in parts of north and northwestern India.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), thundershowers and isolated hailstorms are expected over parts of central and adjoining peninsular India on February 12 and 13 and over northern plains and east-central India from February 14-16. The rainfall activity is likely to shift towards east and northeast India on February 17 and 18.

Another active Western Disturbance is likely to hit in quick succession, affecting northwest India from February 17.

The minimum temperature in the national capital Monday settled at 7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average. The maximum temperature was recorded at 22.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, a Met department official said.

Cold weather conditions also prevailed in most places in Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with minimum temperatures settling a few notches below the normal limits, while Himachal Pradesh received some respite from the ongoing cold wave conditions. However, the Shimla MeT centre has forecast snowfall and rain at some places in mid and high hills while thundershowers in low hills and plains of the state from February 12 to February 15.

Last week, heavy rain and hailstorms lashed several parts of Delhi and NCR Thursday, covering roads and parks in a white shroud. According to officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a western disturbance that brought snow to Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh is behind the sudden turn in weather in Delhi.

As per IMD’s historical data, the months of January, February and March are the second likeliest to see hailstorms after May. The probability of rain is also high.