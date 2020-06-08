Western Army Commander visits Army posts along Chinese border in Himachal

Lt Gen RP Singh reviewed the operational preparedness and took an assessment of the ground situation. Lt Gen RP Singh reviewed the operational preparedness and took an assessment of the ground situation.

The GOC-in-C Western Command, Lt Gen RP Singh, Monday visited the forward posts of the army’s independent infantry brigade, which is deployed along the Chinese border in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

The Army Commander’s visit to the border posts assumes significance in light of the face off between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh. In the Kinnaur sector too, the Himachal Pradesh Police has reported that Chinese helicopters had carried out transgressions of Indian air space twice in the month of April.

Lt Gen RP Singh reviewed the operational preparedness and took an assessment of the ground situation. He also interacted with Army and Indian Tibet Border Police personnel appreciating their efforts in maintaining coordinated vigil on the borders.

The Army Commander exhorted all ranks to continue the strict vigil and high state of operational preparedness and also undertake all precautionary measures to preserve themselves from the ongoing Corona pandemic.

