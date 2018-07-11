West coast refinery will come up in Konkan: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files)

THE WEST Coast Refinery will be built at Ratnagiri district in Konkan region and “misplaced” apprehensions raised by villagers over possible environmental hazards would be adequately addressed, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Legislature Council on Tuesday. “We are very focused on setting up the west coast refinery at the Konkan region… Every project that comes to Maharashtra is for the development and welfare of the people. The government does not believe in thrusting any project against the wishes of the people. In case of the oil refinery, we will take the people into confidence. All apprehensions related to environmental hazards would be addressed,” the CM said.

Fadnavis was replying to a calling attention motion on the project moved by MLCs Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Ranpise, Bhai Jagtap, Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde and others. Proposed to be Asia’s biggest green oil refinery, the project would spread across 14,675 acres, mainly at Nanar village in Ratnagiri and partly at Sindhudurg in Konkan. While the project is under the Union government, the Maharashtra government has to allocate land for the same.

“The refinery will bring investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore and generate employment for one lakh people,” Fadnavis said. The refinery would pursue modern technology, which would factor in environmental concerns and safeguard the ecology, the CM said, adding that the government would provide compensation and a relief and rehabilitation package to those whose land would be acquired for the project.

Experts from IIT, NEERI and Gokhale Institute have been roped to study the project. After receiving the report, the government will work towards dispelling the apprehensions raised by local residents, Fadnavis said. Thereafter. work on the project would begin. The biggest challenge to the project is BJP’s ally Shiv Sena. Apprehending environmental hazards, Sena had alleged that the refinery is being imposed on villagers against their wishes, and will help rich people from outside Maharashtra who have brought large plots of land in Konkan. The matter had snowballed into a major political issue after Industries Minister Subhash Desai of the Sena announced that the notification for land acquisition stood cancelled. However, Fadnavis had later retorted saying that he had no authority to do so.

“Industries Minister Subash Desai (Sena MLA) has proposed that land acquisition for the project be denotified. But the final decision on land acquisition rests with the CM,” Fadnavis said at the Council. “The government has so far received 5,500 objections along with consent letters for 2,500 acres of land, which shows that there is opposition as well as support to the project,” he added. On Tuesday, the Sena members at the Council did not engage with the CM over the issue. Land for the refinery would be acquired in 17 villages — Nanar, Sagwe, Taral, Karsinghewadi, Vadapalle, Villye, Dattawadi, Padekarwadi, Katradevi, Karvine, Chowke, Upade, Padwe, Sakhar, Gothiware, Girye and Rameshwar. Most of this is a rocky stretch, which is not conducive for agriculture.

