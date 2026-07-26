West Central Railway revises tatkal booking process from August 1; Check new token rules

3 min readJul 26, 2026 01:42 PM IST
Tatkal booking rules change from August 1: West Central Railway (WCR) has revised the Tatkal ticket booking process from August 1 by introducing new token rules. The changes are aimed at streamlining the booking process, reducing crowding at reservation counters and improving passenger convenience.
According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM), Kota Division, the token distribution timings have been aligned with the start of Tatkal booking to make the process more convenient for passengers. The new system will eliminate the need for passengers to visit railway reservation counters twice.
New tatkal token timings to reduce waiting at reservation counters
Under the revised timings, tokens for AC classes will be distributed from 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM, while tokens for Non-AC classes will be issued from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM, he said.
Currently, passengers booking Tatkal tickets in the AC coaches receive tokens between 9:00 AM and 9:25 AM, while those booking Sleeper (Non-AC) class tickets receive tokens from 9:30 AM to 9:55 AM.
The railway official further said that each reservation counter will issue 10 tokens for AC classes and 15 tokens for Non-AC classes.
“The number of tokens may be increased or decreased depending on local requirements and passenger rush. After all token holders have completed their bookings, any remaining Tatkal seats will be allotted to other passengers on a first-come, first-served basis,” he said.
New priority categories introduced for tatkal token distribution
The official said that zonal railway has introduced two priority categories for Tatkal token distribution:
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- Under Category A, passengers booking tickets for themselves or their family members will be given priority.
- Category B includes all other passengers, who will be served only after all Category A bookings are completed.
Passengers applying under Category B must carry an Aadhaar card or any other valid photo identity card accepted by the Railways.
Those applying under Category A for themselves or a family member must carry their own valid photo ID as well as a valid identity document of the family member that proves the relationship.
The official also said that the issued token will be strictly non-transferable, and the ticket will be issued only to the person in whose name the token has been issued. He also advised the passengers to reach the reservation centre at the designated time and carry a valid photo identity card to ensure the smooth conduct of the Tatkal reservation process.
New Tatkal Token Timings & Rules
10 Tokens
Per counter, AC classes
15 Tokens
Per counter, Non-AC classes
Old vs New Token Distribution Timings
AC Classes
8:00 AM8:30 AM9:00 AM9:30 AM10:00 AM
Non-AC (Sleeper) Classes
8:00 AM8:30 AM9:00 AM9:30 AM10:00 AM
New Priority Categories for Token Distribution
Category A
Passengers booking for themselves or family members get priority. Must carry own valid photo ID plus an ID proving relationship for family bookings.
Category B
All other passengers, served only after all Category A bookings are completed. Must carry Aadhaar or any other valid photo ID accepted by Railways.
Key Rules to Remember
🎟️
Token is strictly non-transferable; ticket issued only to the person in whose name the token was issued.
⏰
Passengers advised to reach the reservation centre at the designated time.
🪪
A valid photo identity card must be carried to ensure smooth conduct of the Tatkal reservation process.
🔁
Number of tokens may be increased or decreased depending on local requirements and passenger rush.
✅
Once all token holders complete bookings, remaining Tatkal seats go to other passengers on a first-come, first-served basis.
Source: West Central Railway
Indian Railways Tatkal ticket booking timings
As per Indian Railways (IR) norms, the tatkal ticket booking window opens at 10:00 AM for AC classes and at 11:00 AM for non-AC classes, one day prior to the train’s date of journey.
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Apart from PRS counters, the tickets under tatkal Scheme can also be booked through the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)/its app only by Aadhaar authenticated users.