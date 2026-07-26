West Central Railway revises tatkal booking process from August 1; Check new token rules

Tatkal booking rules change from August 1: West Central Railway (WCR) has revised the Tatkal ticket booking process from August 1 by introducing new token rules. The changes are aimed at streamlining the booking process, reducing crowding at reservation counters and improving passenger convenience.

According to Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM), Kota Division, the token distribution timings have been aligned with the start of Tatkal booking to make the process more convenient for passengers. The new system will eliminate the need for passengers to visit railway reservation counters twice.

New tatkal token timings to reduce waiting at reservation counters

Under the revised timings, tokens for AC classes will be distributed from 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM, while tokens for Non-AC classes will be issued from 9:00 AM to 9:30 AM, he said.