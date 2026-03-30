West Bengal’s migrant footprint: Why they leave their homes

In West Bengal, migrants are a major voting bloc but are among the most vulnerable groups as the adjudication phase continues following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The 2011 Census showed that while Bengal saw substantial migration outside the state, it wasn’t among the top states in this regard. Uttar Pradesh (1.23 crore), Bihar (74.53 lakh) and Rajasthan (37.57 lakh) had the largest out-migrant populations, with Bengal ranking seventh highest at 24.06 lakh, of whom 14.52 lakh were women and 9.53 lakh men.

If 5.43 crore total inter-state migrants accounted for 4.5% of the country’s population in 2011, Bengal’s out-migrants counted for 2.63% of its population then.

Neighbouring Jharkhand had the largest population of migrants from Bengal at 4.95 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at 3.1 lakh, Uttar Pradesh at 2.34 lakh, Bihar at 2.28 lakh, and Delhi at 1.82 lakh. In fact, across India, two of the top 50 most popular migration corridors originated from Bengal and ended in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.