Bengal Governor seeks report on girl student being forced to drink urine

West Bengal Governor M K Narayanan has sought a report from the Visva-Bharati University on a school hostel warden allegedly forcing a girl student to drink her own urine as punishment for bed-wetting.

“I am waiting for the report and then I will come back,” the Governor said on the sidelines of a seminar here on being asked about the incident.

Uma Poddar,the warden of Karabi Girls’ Hostel of the Patha Bhavan school under the Visva-Bharati university,was arrested and suspended yesterday for allegedly forcing the 10-year-old girl to drink her own urine for bed-wetting.

Poddar was granted bail yesterday by a Bolpur court where she was produced along with the girl’s parents,who were arrested on charges of intimidation and trespassing.

The shocking incident has sparked an outrage with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights slapping a notice on the West Bengal government asking it to investigate the matter and submit a report within 10 days.

