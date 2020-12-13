West Bengal: Worker beaten to death, BJP blames TMC

BJP workers burn an effigy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal (PTI)

A BJP worker was beaten to death during the party’s Griha Sampark Abhiyan in Halishahar of North 24-Parganas district on Saturday evening, police said.

The BJP accused the Trinamool of murder, while the TMC said the death was a result of a fight between two groups of BJP workers.

Saikat Bhawal, who was beaten and attacked with sharp weapons, was declared dead at J N Memorial Hospital in Kalyani in Nadia district. A large police force was deployed after a massive crowd gathered outside the hospital, sources said.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place around 6 pm during the BJP’s Griha Sampark Abhiyan in ward numbers 6 and 7 of the Halishahar municipal area. Three people were injured after two groups clashed, one of whom was declared dead in hospital, police said. The accused fled after the clash, they said.

“Another day, another murder! Saikat Bhawal, BJP worker from Halisahar was brutally murdered by TMC goons while 6 others are critically injured and fighting for their lives. He was targeted during BJP’s door to door outreach ‘Aar Noi Annay’,” the Bengal BJP tweeted. “Pishi can’t retain power like this!,” it said, referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

State BJP president and Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh posted on Twitter: “The brutal death of Saikat Bhawal… is a sign of how bloody the upcoming Bengal Assembly elections are going to be. …The BJP worker was publicly beaten to death by TMC thugs. Eight others were seriously injured.”

The TMC refuted the allegations. Trinamool MLA Partha Bhowmick said: “Any death is unfortunate. I would like the police to investigate and find the culprits. Having said that, it is also true that this murder is a fallout of the BJP’s infighting. Their party has two lobbies in the area, and these groups have old disputes.”

