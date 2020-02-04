West Bengal: Women tied up, beaten; two arrested

A screen grab of the purported video. A screen grab of the purported video.

Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly beating up a school teacher and her sister at Nandanpur village of Gangarampur block in South Dinajpur district.

The arrest comes after the video of the purported incident was widely circulated on social media. The incident reportedly took place on January 31.The video purportedly shows a group of alleged TMC workers tying hands and legs of the women with ropes and dragging them on the road in Gangarampur. They were also beaten up. The teacher claimed to be a BJP worker.

The women were opposed to widening of a proposed road as it encroached on their land. They filed a complaint against the alleged attackers on Sunday.

The arrested men have been identified as Gobindo Sarkar and Tapan Seal. One of the accused is Deputy Pradhan of Nandanpur Gram Panchayat Amal Sarkar, a TMC worker. On Sunday, TMC South Dinajpur district president and former MP Arpita Ghosh suspended Amal following the allegations. Police said Amal is on the run. “Two persons have been arrested. We are investigating the matter,” said a senior police officer.

According to the two women, they had agreed to give up a part of their land for the road with a width of 12 feet. However, they said when the panchayat decided to widen the road to 24 feet, they objected.

BJP MP from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, had stated earlier, “She is our party worker. She was severely beaten up. Only TMC can inflict such horrific attack on our workers. This clearly shows why the law and order situation has worsened in West Bengal.”

