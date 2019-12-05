West Bengal: Woman’s charred body found in Malda, police suspect rape

A senior police officer said the body has suffered severe burns, making it difficult to ascertain the woman’s identity. A senior police officer said the body has suffered severe burns, making it difficult to ascertain the woman’s identity.

At a time of growing nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinary doctor, another horrific story of a young woman’s charred body found in West Bengal’s Malda district has emerged on Thursday.

The burnt body of the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was found in a mango orchard in by local farmers, with police suspecting she was raped, PTI reported.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police said the body had suffered severe burns, making it difficult to ascertain the woman’s identity. Initial investigation has revealed the woman was raped, strangulated to death and set ablaze, PTI quoted the police department as saying.

A pair of slippers and several matchsticks were found near the body, PTI reported.

“Prima facie it seems that the victim is in her early 20s. Her body has several injury marks. We have sent it for postmortem to Malda medical college,” PTI quoted the official as saying. A probe has been initiated in the case.

The incident comes on the heels of a 25-year-old veterinary doctor’s charred body being found at Shadnagar in Hyderabad on November 28.

