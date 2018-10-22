West Bengal: Woman ‘raped, rod inserted in private parts’, relative held

The detainees took her to a nearby pond after telling her that they wanted to resolve a land dispute they were involved in, said police. There, her husband’s nephew allegedly raped her. The detainees took her to a nearby pond after telling her that they wanted to resolve a land dispute they were involved in, said police. There, her husband’s nephew allegedly raped her.

A tribal woman was allegedly raped by a relative and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts at Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on Saturday night. A PTI report said her condition was critical.

The nephew of the woman’s husband and another individual, have been detained for their alleged involvement in the incident, said police.

“The woman has been admitted to a local hospital. We have initiated an investigation, “ said SP, Jalpaiguri (Rural) Sendup Sherpa.

On Saturday night, the two detainees reached the home of the woman, who is in her 30s, said police. Her husband was not at home at the time.

The detainees took her to a nearby pond after telling her that they wanted to resolve a land dispute they were involved in, said police. There, her husband’s nephew allegedly raped her.

Police sources said the woman’s relative and his companion had an iron rod with him. They inserted the rod in her private parts and tortured her, the woman has alleged, said police.

The man accompanying her nephew did not rape her, she is learnt to have told police.

Police said a rickshaw-puller found her and took her home, after which she was taken to a local hospital, and later shifted to another facility.

Police said they are questioning the woman’s nephew and his companion in connection with the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App