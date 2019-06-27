West Bengal: Woman cop accuses BJP men of molesting her during protest

A woman police official was allegedly heckled and molested by a group of men, who were part of a BJP protest, led by party leader Bharati Ghosh in East Medinipur district on Wednesday.

Ghosh has denied all allegations and accused the same woman of physically assaulting her. Police said Ghosh, accompanied by a number of BJP supporters, was on her way to Kanthibari in East Medinipur district, where she was likely to hold a public rally. However, police stopped her convoy before she could enter the Khejuri block.

Ghosh got out of her car and sat on the road to protest against the police. Soon, hundreds of other BJP supporters joined her and started raising slogans against police. The agitators also allegedly threw stones at the police officials.

Meanwhile, Ghosh claimed that she had been illegally stopped by police on her way.

“The police stopped me for no reason. I was going to meet a party worker. Who gave police the right to stop me from going anywhere. They pulled me out of my car. A woman police official also physically assaulted me,” said Ghosh.

She denied all the allegations levelled against the BJP workers.

Police said the BJP had no permission of holding any rally or protest and so, they were stopped. Several BJP workers and police officials, including officer-in-charge of Khejuri police station Gopal Patra, were injured in the clash.

Later, Ghosh left the place on a motorbike and had addressed a rally at Haria in East Medinipur.