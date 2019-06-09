Home Ministry issues advisory, says Mamata government failed to curb post-poll violence

Taking note of the incessant clashes in West Bengal, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday expressed “deep concerns” over the “unabated violence” even after the Lok Sabha elections, calling it a “failure on part of the state government” to ensure law and order.

Advertising

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss the situation in the state.

“The unabated violence over the past weeks appears to be a failure on the part of the law enforcement machinery of the state to maintain the rule of law and inspire confidence among people,” the Home Ministry advisory said.

It was “strongly advised” to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity, the statement said. “It is also requested to take strict action against officials found delinquent in discharge of their duty,” the advisory added.

Advertising

The advisory came a day after three people were killed during clashes between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP in Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas district. Saturday’s clash was the first major incident of violence after the bitterly contested Lok Sabha election, in which the BJP won 18 of the 42 seats in the state.

Sandeshkhali is part of Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, where the TMC’s Nusrat Jahan Ruhi defeated the BJP’s Sayantan Basu.

Earlier too, there have been reports of violence in which people lost lives in various parts of West Bengal, a Home Ministry official said, quoting the advisory.