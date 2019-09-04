FIR against Mukul for alleging ‘CM wants to get BJP MP killed’

Police have registered an FIR against BJP leader Mukul Roy for “inciting violence” in North 24 Parganas district over the weekend and making “false allegations” against the CM. The FIR was lodged at Bhatpara police station Monday on a complaint filed by Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya for his alleged comments that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “was trying to murder” BJP MP Arjun Singh who was injured in a scuffle on Sunday.

Advertising

Roy, on the other hand, stuck to his comments and said that such FIRs are common in politics.

Bhattacharya said Roy has made a defamatory statement naming Banerjee in public on Sunday and so she lodged the complaint the next day.

A senior officer of Bhatpara police said they received the complaint on Monday, on the basis of which, the FIR was lodged.

Advertising

As per police, Roy has been accused of provoking more violence in the area and making false and defamatory allegations.

Hours after BJP MP Singh suffered head injuries during the violence in Barrackpore area on Sunday, Roy alleged that the CM was trying to murder the parliamentarian and that an FIR should be lodged against her.

“This is a pre-planned conspiracy by Mamata Banerjee. She wants to kill Arjun Singh. An FIR should be lodged against her. She is the police (state home) minister, yet she remains mum and makes her police tweet. She did this deliberately,” Roy had said on Sunday. On the FIR, Roy said, “Such things are common in politics. I know there will be more complaints.”

Sticking to his statement on Tuesday, he added, “I would still say it was a planned conspiracy by CM Mamata Banerjee.” Singh had claimed that the TMC cadre and Barrackpore Commissioner of Police (CP) had attacked him.

ADG, Law and Order, Gyanwant Singh, however, defended CP Manoj Verma on Monday and blamed BJP MP Singh for provoking violence. He accused the Barrackpore MP of leading a planned attack on police.