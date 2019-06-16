West Bengal violence: Bombs hurled at TMC worker’s house in Murshidabad, 3 dead

Three people were killed and one injured after a group of assailants allegedly fired bullets and hurled bombs at the house of a Trinamool Congress worker in Domkal’s Kuchiyamira village in Murshidabad early Saturday.

Advertising

The deceased have been identified as Sohel Rana (19), Khairuddin Sheikh (55) and Rahidul Halsana (25). Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

While TMC accused “Congress-backed goons” for the attack, the latter denied the charge. “Three people have been killed and the probe is on. We have also arrested three persons. Motive behind the murder is still uncertain,” said Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar.

According to the police, the assailants attacked when the victims were sleeping inside their house. Before the locals could react, the attackers had already escaped.

Advertising

Police said the victims were members of the same family. The deceased’s bodies have been sent for autopsy. Khairuddin Sheikh’s son, Milan Sheikh, said, “We were sleeping when suddenly bomb was hurled at our house. They also shot my father.”

“Police had arrested a few men after one of our party workers was murdered during the Lok Sabha elections. They have got bail and are now creating trouble in the area. This murder has been planned by goons backed by Congress,” TMC MP Abu Taher Khan said. Congress, however, denied the allegation and blamed TMC infighting for the incident.

“Elections are over. We don’t have the municipality or the panchayat in our hand. Why would we do this? It is a fallout of TMC infighting,” said Jayant Nath, Congress leader.

Meanwhile, tension erupted in Jagdal’s Ghoshpara in North 24 Paraganas district after local traders allegedly attacked police and also damaged some of their vehicles. Combat force and RAF have been deployed in the area.

On Friday, a few shops in the area were looted by miscreants. Angry mob blocked Ghoshpara road demanding action. When police tried to intervene, the mob attacked them. Police said they had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.