Bengal Governor meets PM Modi, Amit Shah amid post-poll violence in state

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Monday and apprised the duo of the situation in the state where post-poll clashes have claimed three lives so far, PTI reported. “I have apprised the Prime Minister and the home minister on the situation after the Lok Sabha elections,” Tripathi was quoted as saying by PTI.

This is the first time that the Governor met Modi and Shah after the Parliamentary elections. When asked about the possibility of imposition of President’s rule in the state, Tripathi said the trio had no such discussions in this regard.

The Governor’s meeting in Delhi came a day after the Centre issued an advisory to the Mamata Banerjee government and expressed ‘deep concerns’ over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. While the Home Ministry described the situation on the ground as ‘a failure of the law enforcement machinery’, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) hit back, saying it ‘will respond appropriately’ to this ‘political conspiracy’.

Three people were killed during clashes between the TMC and the BJP in Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas district on Saturday. This was the first major incident of violence after the bitterly contested Lok Sabha election, in which the BJP won 18 of the 42 seats in the state.