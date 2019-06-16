West Bengal violence: Attacks on protesting doctors continue

Written by Shriya Dasgupta

Attacks on doctors continued as Abhishek Sau, a second-year student of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, received severe head injuries after some hooligans allegedly pelted stones at the protesting students from the institute’s gate Friday.

Similar incidents were reported by protesting doctors and medical students across the state in the past few days.

According to the students of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, some goons entered the college and issued death threats on Wednesday night forcing the authorities to close the heritage gate. Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, too, was attacked on the same day by a violent mob armed with acid, bricks and bombs. One of the interns was injured and was permanently blinded in one eye. A similar incident was also reported at Murshidabad and Malda Medical College.

Aniruddha Maity, a final-year student of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, said that threats on students have been increasing since CM Mamata Banerjee gave an ultimatum to the junior doctors to withdraw strike. “This is an attempt to create an atmosphere of fear and break the movement. We demand an unbiased probe into this matter,” he said.

In another incident, a fire broke out in one of the rooms on the ground floor of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital’s Linton Boys’ Hostel on Friday night. While the students alleged that miscreants from outside hurled kerosene bombs that led to the fire, police are waiting for the forensic report to determine the cause.

