West Bengal Governor convenes all-party meet in wake of post-poll violence

In the wake of post-poll violence in the state, West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi has convened a meeting of major political parties on Thursday, news agency PTI reported. Tripathi has sent a letter to all prominent political parties in Bengal, urging them to attend the all-party meet at 4 pm at Raj Bhavan.

Welcoming the move, West Bengal BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh said the state government should have taken the initiative. “We welcome the decision. We have received Tripathi’s letter. We would be attending tomorrow’s meeting,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The Trinamool Congress leadership, however, said it was yet to receive any letter. “Once we receive the letter, we would take a call on it,” said a senior TMC leader.

The move by the governor came a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had criticised Tripathi for allegedly exaggerating the number of post-poll deaths in the state.

“Ten people lost their lives due to poll-violence. While eight belonged to our party, two were of the BJP. In a recent interview with a television news channel, the Governor exaggerated the figure. We respect the Governor, but every post has constitutional limits,” the TMC supremo had said after unveiling a bust of Vidyasagar at Hare School in Kolkata.

She had also announced that her government would provide compensation to the families of all 10 victims.