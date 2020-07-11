West Bengal: Villagers clash with police in South 24 Parganas

A video of the couple has surfaced on social media. (Representational) A video of the couple has surfaced on social media. (Representational)

A clash broke out between villagers and policemen at Dholahat area in South 24 Parganas district on Friday when the latter went to rescue a village policeman and a migrant woman locked up at a quarantine centre.

The village policeman and the woman were found in a compromising situation inside the quarantine facility on Thursday night, following which the local residents had confined them at the centre, sources said.

A video of the couple has surfaced on social media.

Both the policeman and the woman have been detained. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against the civic policeman, who has been identified as Zaheer Abbas.

According to a local resident, multiple clashes broke out when the villagers refused to hand the couple over to police on Friday morning. An irate mob vandalised police vehicles and hurled stones at policemen who in turn resorted to lathicharge to disperse them from the area. Later, nine people were arrested for the violence.

“We have started a departmental inquiry against the accused village policeman. If found guilty, action will be taken against him,” said a senior police officer of South 24 Parganas district.

