West Bengal: TMC, BJP workers clash after Amit Shah’s rally; office ransacked, vehicles damaged

Workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP clashed following a rally by BJP chief Amit Shah at Kanthi in East Midnapore district of West Bengal on Tuesday.

A TMC party office was ransacked and vehicles ferrying BJP workers were set on fire in the clashes, PTI reported. Sources in the two parties said three persons were injured in the clashes. No confirmation was available from the police.

Vehicle ferrying BJP workers to the rally were ransacked and set on fire allegedly by TMC workers. Meanwhile, the TMC alleged BJP workers had attacked a local TMC party office in Kanthi and vandalised it.

“TMC is afraid of our strength that’s why they committed violence. Unfortunate that everything happened in front of police, attackers didn’t even spare women workers,” BJP’s Rahul Sinha said.

Refuting the charges, TMC leader Madan Mitra alleged the BJP hired hooligans from Jharkhand to vandalise their own vehicles. “Beginning of the end of BJP as a whole has already started & it has started from Bengal. BJP has hired some hooligans from Jharkhand. They are doing this because they have no other issue,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of the vandalism, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya warned the state government of consequences. “Hum Mamata ji (WB CM) ko chetawani dena chahte hain ki iss prakar BJP ka karyakarta na darne wala hai na jhukne wala hai. Ye Mamata ji ko bahut mehenga padega,ye main kehna chahta hun (I want to warn the Mamata government. BJP workers will neither be scared nor will bow down. This will cost Mamata ji)” ANI quoted him as saying.

“When our supporters were returning from Amit Shah’s rally they were attacked by TMC activists. This is a shame. We condemn it,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

Senior TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the BJP is trying to disturb peace and stability in the district. “BJP workers attacked our party offices and this led to retaliation by our workers. If our party office is attacked are we going to offer sweets?” he said.

Addressing a Ganatrantra Bachao Yatra at Contai in East Midnapore district today, Shah slammed the TMC government and said the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would be about restoring democracy in the state.

(Inputs from PTI)