West Bengal: Union Minister V Muraleedharan’s convoy attacked in West Midnapore, claims TMC hand

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and BJP leader V Muraleedharan’s convoy was allegedly attacked by locals in Panchkhudi area of West Midnapore district Thursday, with the minister claiming the attack was orchestrated by “TMC goons”. The Union Minister, however, escaped unhurt.

Muraleedharan shared a video on his Twitter handle where some people could be seen throwing sticks and stones at the minister’s convoy and chasing his car. They also broke the rear window of his car.

“TMC goons attacked my convoy in West Midnapore, broken windows, attacked personal staff. Cutting short my trip,” Muraleedharan tweeted.

Muraleedharan was in Bengal to take stock of the post-poll violence that erupted after election results were declared on May 2. The vehicle of senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha, who was accompanying the Muraleedharan, also came under the alleged attack.

Speaking to reporters, Muraleedharan said, “This cannot be the culture of Bengal. Women are being attacked. This is nothing but goondagardi. Even today my vehicle was targeted. I will give a report to the Centre in this regard.”

However, TMC West Midnapore district president Ajit Maity denied the minister’s allegations and said it was a “spontaneous protest” by the people against the BJP.

“None of our workers were involved in this. The BJP is trying to create tension in the West Midnapore district. They are trying to provoke people. This is nothing but a drama by BJP leaders,” said Maity.

The development comes at a time when post-poll violence has broken out in West Bengal with the BJP claiming over 14 of its workers have been killed.

Earlier in the day, a four-member team of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) met senior state government offcials to take stock of the measures taken by the administration to contain the violence.

The MHA has also asked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to send a report on the law and order situation in the state.

On Wednesday, the MHA had sent a letter to the West Bengal government seeking a detailed report on the post-poll violence and to take necessary measures to stop such incidents “without any loss of time”. The ministry had warned that the matter will be taken “seriously” in case the state fails to submit the report.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Udayan Guha was allegedly attacked in north Bengal which left his left hand broken and had to be taken to a hospital. The leader has alleged that the BJP was responsible for the attack.