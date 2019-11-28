West Bengal, Uttarakhand bye-election results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: A Cong bastion, BJP hopes to retain Kharagpur Sadar seathttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/west-bengal-uttarakhand-bye-election-results-2019-live-updates-bjp-congress-tmc-left-6140064/
West Bengal, Uttarakhand bye-election results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: A Cong bastion, BJP hopes to retain Kharagpur Sadar seat
West Bengal, Uttarakhand bye-election results 2019 live updates: The Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats in West Bengal and Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh seat went to polls on Monday.
West Bengal, Uttarakhand bye-election results 2019 live updates: Results for the bypolls in West Bengal and Uttarakhand will be declared Thursday. The Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats in West Bengal and Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand went to polls on Monday.
In West Bengal, two of the three Assembly constituencies — Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur — fell vacant after the Lok Sabha elections in May this year as the sitting MLAs were elected as MPs. A bypoll was necessitated in Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur district after the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy. The bypolls are seen as a litmus test for the Trinamool Congress and BJP ahead of the 2021 state Assembly elections.
The Pithoragarh bypoll was necessitated after the death of three-time MLA and former minister Prakash Pant. The BJP, which has fielded his wife Chandra Pant from the seat, hopes to gain from the sympathy factor over her main rival and Congress candidate Anju Lunthi.
Voting day in West Bengal's Karimpur was marred by violence on Monday, after BJP alleged its candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar was assaulted by Trinamool Congress workers. The party submitted a letter to the Election Commission alleging Majumdar was punched and kicked into a ditch by a group of people in full view of mediapersons and police in Phipulkhola area of Nadia district. The EC has sought a report on the incident.
Polling to this seat was the highest among the three, with 75.34 per cent turnout. The other two seats that went to polls in Bengal were Karimpur and Kaliaganj.
In Uttarakhand, around 47.48 per cent voters exercised their franchise in Pithoragarh Assembly bypoll on Monday. The turnout was much lower than in the 2017 Assembly elections, when 62 per cent voting was recorded. At one polling centre in Deodar, locals boycotted the poll on the issue of development. Election officials said that two people voted in that polling centre. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of three-time MLA Prakash Pant.
