West Bengal, Uttarakhand bye-election results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: A Cong bastion, BJP hopes to retain Kharagpur Sadar seat

West Bengal, Uttarakhand bye-election results 2019 live updates: Results for the bypolls in West Bengal and Uttarakhand will be declared Thursday. The Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj Assembly seats in West Bengal and Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand went to polls on Monday.

In West Bengal, two of the three Assembly constituencies — Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur — fell vacant after the Lok Sabha elections in May this year as the sitting MLAs were elected as MPs. A bypoll was necessitated in Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur district after the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy. The bypolls are seen as a litmus test for the Trinamool Congress and BJP ahead of the 2021 state Assembly elections.

The Pithoragarh bypoll was necessitated after the death of three-time MLA and former minister Prakash Pant. The BJP, which has fielded his wife Chandra Pant from the seat, hopes to gain from the sympathy factor over her main rival and Congress candidate Anju Lunthi.