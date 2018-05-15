West Bengal: Two bodies found charred, CPM claims its poll candidates

The fire happned at a house in South 24 Paraganas district’s Kakdwip. (Representational image) The fire happned at a house in South 24 Paraganas district’s Kakdwip. (Representational image)

The CPM Monday alleged that Trinamool Congress workers were responsible for the deaths of two of its candidates who were found burnt alive in their house in South 24 Paraganas district’s Kakdwip.

The ruling party however denied the allegation. The police, meanwhile, have begun a probe.

In a letter to state election commission, CPM South 24 Paraganas party secretary Samik Lahiri wrote, “…at around midnight the TMC miscreants had torched the house of Sri Debu Das of Budhakhali GP, booth number 213, Block Namkhana, PS Kakdeep and he and his wife got killed by the fire.” He alleged Das had been threatened by TMC candidate Amit Mondol.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee however said, “They died of electrocution but their party is claiming murder by ruling party workers. This is unfortunate.”

“Preliminary probe revealed they died of electrocution. However, we have initiated a probe,” said ADG (law and order) Anuj Sharma.

