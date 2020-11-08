West Bengal: To check Covid death rate, 24×7 call centre checks on elderly patients

West Bengal is using phone calls to check on elderly coronavirus patients with co-morbidities who are in home quarantine. (Source: PTI)

As West Bengal struggles to keep Covid-related deaths under control, the state is using phone calls to check on elderly coronavirus patients with co-morbidities who are in home quarantine.

At 1.86 per cent, West Bengal has the second highest Covid death rate in the country after Maharashtra’s 2.6 per cent while the national average hovers around 1.5 per cent.

A fortnight ago, the Health Department launched a round-the-clock call centre to ensure timely hospitalisation of elderly Covid-19 patients if they face any health complications. A Health Department official said the decision was taken after reports suggested that most Covid-related deaths were due to late admission to hospitals. “To resolve this, we are depending on phone monitoring. We work 24X7 and call those who are above 50 and have comorbidities. If anyone has complications, we send doctors or take necessary action.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd