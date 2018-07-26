Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
  • West Bengal to be renamed ‘Bangla’? Assembly passes resolution, awaits MHA nod

West Bengal to be renamed ‘Bangla’? Assembly passes resolution, awaits MHA nod

The resolution passed in the Assembly will now go to the Home Ministry. The name will be changed to 'Bangla' only if Home Ministry gives a nod to the proposal. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2018 2:26:05 pm
West Bengal, Bangla, Mamata Banerjee, Bengali, Mamata Banerjee Bengali, Bangla for West Bengal, indian express West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)
Top News

The West Bengal Assembly Thursday passed a resolution to change the state’s name from West Bengal to ‘Bangla’. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government placed the proposal in the Assembly to change the name to “Bangla” in all languages.

The resolution passed in the Assembly will now go to the Home Ministry. The name will be changed to ‘Bangla’ only if the Home Ministry gives a nod to the proposal.

In 2016, the Assembly had passed a resolution to change the name of West Bengal to Bangla in Bengali, Bengal in English and Bangal in Hindi. The Opposition Congress, BJP and Left had then opposed the move.

However, after the central government made reservations with the three names, the state cabinet passed a resolution to change the name of the state to “Bangla” in all languages on September 8, 2017.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement