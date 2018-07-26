West Bengal to be renamed ‘Bangla’? Assembly passes resolution, awaits MHA nod

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

The West Bengal Assembly Thursday passed a resolution to change the state’s name from West Bengal to ‘Bangla’. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government placed the proposal in the Assembly to change the name to “Bangla” in all languages.

The resolution passed in the Assembly will now go to the Home Ministry. The name will be changed to ‘Bangla’ only if the Home Ministry gives a nod to the proposal.

In 2016, the Assembly had passed a resolution to change the name of West Bengal to Bangla in Bengali, Bengal in English and Bangal in Hindi. The Opposition Congress, BJP and Left had then opposed the move.

However, after the central government made reservations with the three names, the state cabinet passed a resolution to change the name of the state to “Bangla” in all languages on September 8, 2017.

