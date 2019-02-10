TMC MLA murder: Mamata Banerjee falsely implicating me, says Mukul Roy

BJP leader Mukul Roy on Sunday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of falsely implicating him in the murder of TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas. A senior officer had told PTI that Roy was among the four people booked in connection with the killing of Biswas.

“Mamata Banerjee is scared of us. It is on orders of Mamata that allegations are being levelled against BJP for this murder,” said Roy.

He further accused the TMC of blaming BJP for other such incidents in the state and demanded that an independent agency should probe the matter. “In the entire state of West Bengal, when anybody is killed by their own people or by other miscreants, TMC and govt try to implicate the leaders and workers of BJP. I demand a probe by an independent agency,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Satyajit Biswas was a first-time TMC MLA from Krishnaganj, he was shot dead from point blank range during a Saraswati Puja programme on Saturday night.

While the TMC has accused the BJP in playing a part in Biswas’ murder, BJP has claimed that it was a fallout of a TMC party infighting.

Meanwhile, police sources on Sunday morning claimed that two persons — Sujit Mondal and Kartik Mondal — who were named in the FIR have been arrested. The police also recovered a firearm from the spot and another person has been detained. “Another person has been detained for questioning,” said a senior police officer of Nadia district.

The officer-in-charge of Hanskhali Police Station Anindya Basu and the security guard of the deceased MLA have been suspended. Departmental enquiries have been initiated against them for failing to discharge their duties, a senior officer of the state government said.

