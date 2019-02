Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Satyajit Biswas was shot dead in Kishanganj on Saturday. Biswas was a sitting MLA from Kisanganj Nadia. The incident comes as the pitch for Lok Sabha elections intensifies in the West Bengal.

According to police sources, Biswas was shot by unidentified miscreants from point-blank range in Phulbari where he had gone to attend a programme on the eve of Saraswati Puja.

(More details awaited)