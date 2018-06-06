West Bengal: TMC leader killed, party blames BJP

TMC leader shot dead in Howrah TMC leader shot dead in Howrah

A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead by miscreants in Howrah on Monday night — the latest incident in a spate of political violence across the state. Confirming the murder, Commissioner (Howrah) D P Singh told The Indian Express, “So far, two have been arrested. Probe is on.”

The deceased has been identified as Md Mohsin Khan, a TMC booth-level secretary in Bagnan area. Sources said Khan was returning home when motorcycle-borne miscreants shot him at point-blank range in Haturia village, near his house. Following the incident, TMC activists blocked NH-6 and vandalised shops, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. One of Khan’s family members had filed an FIR, on the basis of which police initiated a probe.

“It was around 9 pm when some miscreants opened fire at him. He was shot in the the stomach and died on the spot. The miscreants fled,” a local businessman said. The TMC has accused the BJP of killing Khan, while the BJP claimed the allegation was an attempt to malign its image. “He has been killed by a BJP leader,” alleged local TMC leader Srikanta Sarkar.

Party general secretary Partha Chatterjee said,”BJP wants to create tension in Bengal. They are trying their best. 22 TMC workers have died, yet they are maintaining peace while BJP is trying to play a suicide as murder.”

“BJP is always interested in creating law and order problems. They are playing blood games, which they have to stop,” said TMC leader Arup Roy.

While the BJP has not officially commented on the matter, a local BJP leader on condition of anonymity said, “TMC is trying to frame BJP just to malign our image. He was surely a victim of party infighting.” The incident comes at a time when the BJP has been blaming the TMC for the deaths of two BJP workers in Purulia.

Political violence and killings in West Bengal have been on the rise since the panchayat election nomination process began. Police records say 18 people were killed during the panchayat polls, while the Opposition has claimed that the toll is much higher.

