Indian Railways approves Rs 440 crore third line project in West Bengal to ease train congestion

West Bengal gets Rs 440 crore third railway line project to reduce train congestion (Image generated using AI)

Railway projects in West Bengal: The Ministry of Railways has approved the construction of a 14.52-km-long third line project in West Bengal to ease train congestion. The project worth Rs 440 crore is expected to facilitate smoother and seamless train movement and strengthen rail infrastructure in the state.

The new railway line will be built between Nimpura West Outer Cabin and Midnapur under the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone. The project is part of Indian Railways’ High Utilisation Network (HUN-2) route.

Presently, the Nimpura West Outer Cabin-Gokulpur section is presently a single line, while doubling works are already in progress. “The additional third line will substantially augment line capacity and improve operational flexibility on this strategically important corridor,” the Railways said in a statement.