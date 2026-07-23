Indian Railways approves Rs 440 crore third line project in West Bengal to ease train congestion

Indian Railways has approved a Rs 440 crore third line project in West Bengal to ease rail congestion, improve capacity and enhance train operations.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 01:43 PM IST
West Bengal gets Rs 440 crore third railway line project to reduce train congestion (Image generated using AI)West Bengal gets Rs 440 crore third railway line project to reduce train congestion (Image generated using AI)
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Railway projects in West Bengal: The Ministry of Railways has approved the construction of a 14.52-km-long third line project in West Bengal to ease train congestion. The project worth Rs 440 crore is expected to facilitate smoother and seamless train movement and strengthen rail infrastructure in the state.

The new railway line will be built between Nimpura West Outer Cabin and Midnapur under the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone. The project is part of Indian Railways’ High Utilisation Network (HUN-2) route.

Presently, the Nimpura West Outer Cabin-Gokulpur section is presently a single line, while doubling works are already in progress. “The additional third line will substantially augment line capacity and improve operational flexibility on this strategically important corridor,” the Railways said in a statement.

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Nimpura-Midnapur third railway line project to boost train operations

Once completed, the Nimpura-Midnapur third railway line project will reduce train congestion and improve passenger and freight train services. According to the national transporter, the route carries heavy passenger and freight traffic.

It transports key commodities such as coal, iron ore, steel, cement, fertilisers, petroleum products, rice, wheat, limestone, gypsum, edible oil and containers, with total freight loading of around 23.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

“The existing section is operating at a line capacity utilisation of 115.71%, indicating severe congestion. The third line will create additional capacity to accommodate growing passenger and freight traffic while improving operational efficiency across the corridor,” it added.

The Railways further said the new line project is expected to support additional freight traffic of 3.52 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) after completion.

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“The enhanced infrastructure will improve movement of essential commodities, reduce operational bottlenecks, increase network reliability and strengthen connectivity for industries and businesses dependent on this important rail corridor,” it added.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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