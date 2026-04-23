West Bengal and Tamil Nadu go to polls today, here’s all you need to know

West Bengal and Tamil Nadu go to polls today, with voting for the assembly elections 2026 starting at 7 am. All seats in Tamil Nadu will see electors cast their vote in a single phase, while West Bengal has one more phase of voting left till April 29.

The counting of votes for both the states – as well as Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry – will take place on May 4.

FOLLOW THE LATEST UPDATES ON THE WEST BENGAL AND TAMIL NADU ELECTIONS HERE.

Here is all you need to know as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu go to polls