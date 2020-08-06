West Bengal: Streets deserted as police keep a watch

Police personnel patrolled major traffic intersections in Kolkata and kept an eye on violators. (File) Police personnel patrolled major traffic intersections in Kolkata and kept an eye on violators. (File)

As part of the state government’s bi-weekly complete lockdown, roads in Kolkata and other districts remained empty and shops shut as strict restrictions on public movement were enforced on Wednesday, the day when the bhoomi pujan for a Ram temple in Ayodhya was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state government has initiated a twice-a-week lockdown imposed across the state since July 23 to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection. Wednesday was the fourth lockdown day in the last fortnight.

All public transport, government and private offices, banks, markets and other commercial establishments, except those dealing with essential services, were shut.

However, many defied the lockdown and offered puja at temples and various places to mark the bhoomi pujan. Policemen were seen stopping them from venturing outside their area. Flight operations in and out of the Kolkata international airport were also suspended while long-distance trains were rescheduled.

Essential services like medicine shops, health establishments and fire department were open. Petrol pumps were also allowed to remain open on bi-weekly lockdown days.

Police personnel patrolled major traffic intersections in Kolkata and kept an eye on violators.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes remained closed. A complete lockdown was earlier imposed on July 23, 25 and 29. The next dates are August 8 (Saturday), 20 (Thursday), 21 (Friday), 27 (Thursday), 28 (Friday) and 31 (Monday), as per a notification issued on Monday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd