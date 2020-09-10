West Bengal: State records over 3,000 cases

In last 24 hours, 42,642 samples were tested, pushing the cumulative figure to 22,85,936. (Representational)

The coronavirus cases in West Bengal rose to 1,90,063 with an addition of 3,107 on Wednesday. This was the fifth consecutive day of more than 3,000 fresh cases.

A total of 53 people succumbed to the virus, taking the total death count to 3,730.

With the recovery of 2,967 Covid-19 patient, the discharge rate further improved to 85.76 per cent.

With Wednesday’s addition, 1, 62,992 patients have been discharged. There are 23,341 active cases.

In last 24 hours, 42,642 samples were tested, pushing the cumulative figure to 22,85,936.

Of the 3,107 fresh cases, Kolkata and adjacent four districts continued to account for a major caseload burden. North 24 Parganas recorded the highest at 570 followed by 554 in Kolkata, 156 in Hooghly, 152 in South 24 Parganas and 145 in Howrah.

In other southern parts of Bengal, 175 people tested positive in Paschim Burdwan, 164 in Purba Midnapore, 130 each in Paschim Midnapore and Nadia, and 101 in Purba Burdwan.

In north Bengal, Dakshin Dinajpur recorded 94 new case, Coochbehar 91, Murshidabad 85 and Jalpaiguri 83.

