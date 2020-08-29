West Bengal: State again logs more recoveries than cases

The state government’s bulletin showed that 42,121 samples were tested, pushing the cumulative figure to 17,58,728. (Representational)

In signs of a turnaround in the state, the number of recoveries surpassed the fresh coronavirus cases for a fifth consecutive day on Friday. As many as 3,286 Covid positive patients recovered against 2,982 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The overall discharge rate has improved to 80.86 per cent and over 90 per cent in this month alone.

A total of 1,24,332 Covid patients have been discharged after their recovery. The state has 26,349 active cases.

The fresh cases have pushed the state’s Covid-19 caseload to 1,53,754. A total of 56 people died of the virus on Friday, taking the death toll to 3,073.

Kolkata and its four neighbouring districts continued to share the major burden. Of the fresh cases, 427 people tested positive in Kolkata, 554 in North 24 Parganas, 191 in South 24 Parganas, 92 in Howrah and 110 in Hooghly. Birbhum saw 214 cases followed by Purba Midnapore’s 169, Nadia’s 140 and Paschim Midnapore’s 134. In north Bengal, Jalpaiguri recorded 160 cases, Coochbehar 116 and Malda 86.

The state government’s bulletin showed that 42,121 samples were tested, pushing the cumulative figure to 17,58,728.

As many as 2,533 people are in government quarantine and 52,937 under home quarantine. 1760 persons are in safe homes.

