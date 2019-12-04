West Bengal: Slated Bills yet to get Governor’s nod, Assembly adjourned for 2 days

In an unprecedented development, West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee Tuesday adjourned the Assembly for two days, saying that the Bills, slated to be placed in the Assembly, were yet to get Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s approval.

“The House will be adjourned for two days (till December 5). The Bills, which were scheduled to be placed, won’t be tabled as they are yet to receive the nod of the Governor. The House will again start the session from December 6 at 11 am,” the Speaker said.

He added, “We had sent those Bills for printing, but can’t place them in the Assembly as they are yet to get the (Governor’s) nod.”

Within hours, the Governor reacted sharply to it, saying that the delay was not from his end, but from the department concerned, and termed the situation projected by the Speaker as “factually untenable”.

A statement issued by Raj Bhavan said, “The situation projected is factually untenable. There has been no delay in handling the legislative work in the Raj Bhavan. Highest priority is accorded. However, all issues are thoroughly gone into after due briefing from the Department. There is no delay whatsoever at the end of the Hon’ble Governor in dealing with Legislative work…”

As per the established norms, after the Cabinet approves the draft Bill, it is vetted by the state Law Department, and once approved it is sent to Governor for his nod. Once the Governor is satisfied that the Bill does not infringe the Union list or any Central laws, the ascent is given to for the Bill to be tabled in the Assembly.